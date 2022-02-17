To the Editor:
This city council election is probably the most important one we have had in the last decade, the outcome of which is critical to our city and our future.
South Burlington has five city councilors so three constitute a majority. We currently have three councilors who understand the imperatives for us to take immediate action against the climate crisis. Scientists around the world have been telling us that how we use (or abuse) our lands, especially those areas that contain natural resources such as trees, soil, grasses and wetlands will determine whether we will be able to withstand the coming climate disasters, or whether through their loss, we will experience greater suffering.
Tim Barritt and Meaghan Emery have been addressing the climate crisis and taking action to help South Burlington be better prepared so that we and our children will get through what’s to come. Unfortunately, they are being criticized for trying to preserve the elements of nature that experts say we need in this code-red climate crisis. Opponents are claiming that building houses over open lands is more important than retaining our natural protective resource lands. This is mind-boggling.
Maybe money is the motivation for the opposition. A few people in some industries — construction, banking, real estate, fossil fuel — make a lot of money from housing on rural lands. But Barritt and Emery can’t be bought by special interest groups. They are looking out for all of us, not just those who speak the loudest or have the most money.
The future of our city is at stake in the March 1 city council election. We need councilors who know the science of climate change and put our survival and that of our children as their highest priority.
Vote for Tim Barritt and Meaghan Emery.
Rosanne Greco
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.