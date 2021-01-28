To the Editor:
I just reviewed the online summary of the proposed 2022 South Burlington school budget. I noticed that the increase in health insurance costs are $688,638.
According to the proposed budget report, that makes up more than 18.67 percent of the total increase in costs from the 2021 budget.
In the presentation slides, however, it is not clear what the percent of this increase is in relation to the 2021 healthcare costs. It also appears that this increase in healthcare costs was offset by decreases in expenses in other areas of the budget — although this is not at all clear from the slides.
I would be interested in knowing what the percent of the increase in these healthcare costs is from the previous year.
It would also be helpful to know what the proposed percent increases in all the expense categories are from 2021 to 2022 and where there were decreases in expenses.
The state of Vermont, through an all-payer agreement with Medicare, has committed to limit the rate of increase in healthcare costs to an average of 3.5 percent per year from 2018-2022.
I suspect the rate of increase in South Burlington’s health insurance costs, as well as other districts throughout the state, far exceed this target of 3.5 percent.
I understand, also, that these rates are negotiated through the Vermont Education Health Initiative and that the proposed rate increases in the initiative plans range from 8.8-18.5 percent.
I would like to know what plan South Burlington currently purchases and how the cost of that plan is shared between the district and the teachers.
One way to restore the educational services cuts in last year’s budget would be to consider some creative ways to either reduce healthcare costs overall or reduce the district’s share of the burden of these increases.
It is far past time to seriously address this issue. I believe there are solutions if the board and administration are willing to look for them.
Richard Slusky
South Burlington
