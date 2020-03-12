Writing as both a citizen of South Burlington and PAC Director for Citizens for an Affordable South Burlington Inc. (you may have noticed our Vote No! signs), let me say on behalf of the people who donated their money, their time and their comfort and safety to brave hazardous weather in getting the word out, we hope the message the South Burlington School Board and administration received is loud and clear.
The people of South Burlington want a school board and administration that is in touch with the needs of South Burlington today, tomorrow, and the foreseeable future (60 years is not a foreseeable future). We want ideas that are sustainable, responsible and affordable. The bond and budget proposed were not. Both proposals were simply ill-conceived, and clearly and overwhelmingly out of touch with the needs of the citizens of South Burlington.
In fact, we can call this a vote of no confidence as evidenced by the landslide vote results of 6,514 to 1,712 against the bond.
Personally, if I were in their shoes and received such a vote of no confidence I would voluntary resign. That would be the right and honorable thing to do. We expect nobody on the Board or Administration will do that.
Accordingly, we are prepared to offer a dialog for the time-being, and one to which we hope the members of the school board and administration will LISTEN intently.
The public’s money and time has been grossly misspent in a profligate fashion. Enough. It is time to listen.
John Stern
Director, Citizens for an Affordable South Burlington, Inc.