When I ran for the South Burlington School Board two years ago, my priority was that the school board was out of touch with the South Burlington community. I opposed the $950K bond based on a lack of fiscal responsibility and oversight. Well, I certainly did not see this coming. The proposed $350 million dollar school spearheaded by Ms. Burkhart is mind boggling. We haven’t even opened the $450K bathrooms they so desperately needed and now they want to just tear that down along with the million dollar investment in the fields. This is not responsible planning (btw where is all this money coming from to pay these consultants?), but tax and spend your way out of what should be a well thought out process.
We all were aware of the school assessment that was to be put out in 2018-19, but couldn’t wait for that, so let’s just pass a bond.
So, here we are in 2020 with a proposal that will increase property taxes $1,500/household for 32 years, an upcoming increase in the school budget to pay the teachers, a 3% increase in the municipal budget, a bond for the new library and senior center, a proposed civic center, Pennies for Paths, a bond for the water department and of course the ever important community pool (for 90 days/year) … and we are still paying for the new police department (at least, that I can agree with). Sorry if I missed something.
We haven’t even discussed what this will do to the nonresidential tax rate (which will be higher) and the effect this will have on landlords/tenants and businesses. Talk about stifling growth.
In my opinion, this is professional politicians (like Mr. Lalonde) and an out-of-touch school board with no central leadership for our community. It’s time to reign in out-of-control taxes and spending.
Michael Rozzi
South Burlington