To the Editor:
I recently raised the issue of a revised winter parking ban at our city council meeting. I know our city can better support and serve our citizens as it relates to our current ban.
Each night for four months, citizens and visitors in our beautiful community aren’t allowed to park on any city street — streets paid for and maintained with tax our dollars. We can do better.
Rather than a nightly 12 a.m.-8 a.m. ban, I’ve proposed a revision to our ban for snow events only. During snowstorms, our public works employees need the streets cleared for safe, effective snow removal. Our current ban has vehicles in violation at 7:55 a.m. but not at 8:01 a.m. Our neighboring communities of Winooski, Burlington and Plattsburgh all have snow-event only bans. We can do better.
I ask our city council to address this issue to better serve our community members. The nightly impact of finding alternative parking or risk towing is quite stressful. It creates logistical and financial burdens on our neighbors. We can do better.
Please consider voicing your opinions/support to our city council members.
Kimberly A. Tavilla
South Burlington
