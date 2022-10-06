To the Editor:
Proposal 5 denies legal rights for humans in the womb.
An example of the many fallacies of the abortion argument is using terms such as “theoretically independent human” and “potential life of the fetus” to describe the human in the womb.
The human in the womb is a genetically distinct human, biologically alive and has the right to due process of law and access to legal representation.
The state has an obligation to treat both humans (mother and child) equally.
As a lifesaving medical procedure, abortion is a legal option.
Any abortion must first pass through legal and medical review.
Proposal 5 does not acknowledge the distinctness, the aliveness, or legal rights of the human in the womb.
Vote no on Proposal 5 and petition Vermont to acknowledge the legal rights of mother and child and rewrite legal statutes the embrace and preserve these rights.
Paul Lyon
South Burlington
