To the Editor:
I am writing to applaud council chair Helen Riehle for her model of leadership in government. She is, to my mind, a politician of the best kind. Not only does she thoughtfully study the issues that come before the council, she exemplifies transparency and good will. We are very fortunate that Helen has the time to attend multiple meetings and report back to the council, facilitating our ability to make the best decisions.
After it was pointed out to her that an inadvertent reply-all to an email sent by city manager Kevin Dorn to the council was a violation, she made a sincere public apology. I am sure that almost everyone of us has hit the wrong send button at some point in time.
In a moment of history characterized by political lies and posturing, it is refreshing to hear honesty and contrition from the mouths of local officials. Local officials are volunteers, and the success of our democracy depends on their good will and good will at all levels. South Burlington’s city government and our council pride ourselves on transparency.
None of us would ever willingly or knowingly breach the trust that the citizens of South Burlington place in us. Working with our multiple voluntary committees, we are fortunate to serve a city that functions extraordinarily well for the benefit of all.
Meaghan Emery
Vice-Chair, South Burlington City Council
