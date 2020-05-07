If you’re a Democrat, you must make alternate election plans immediately.
We all know what happened in Wisconsin. The U.S. Supreme Court voted by computer (for their own protection) not to allow the people in Wisconsin to cast absentee votes in their primary election. So during the COVID-19 crisis, they had to stand on line in bad weather conditions at their polling places.
COVID-19 may turn out to be the Republican’s best friend. This is why we Democrats had better plan for action. In two months we have undergone a paradigm shift in our society that would normally take several decades.
Workers by the millions are now attempting to do their jobs from home. Offices, shops, and restaurants are now empty.
It’s predicted that the virus will rebound in the autumn, behaving much like the seasonal flu. When the election is upon us, many people will still be quarantined or working from home. In the vast majority of states, alternate voting procedures will be activated so people don’t have to venture forth into crowded polling places. Trump’s Supreme Court will be unable to stop this.
There is a rule that has been relatively accurate in predicting elections. A high turnout almost always favors the Democratic candidate. The opposite is also true, a low turnout favors the Republican. In the last presidential election the turnout was abysmal.
The great majority of our citizens will probably cast their votes in the November presidential elections by using their computers. This will be the equivalent of a low turnout. Computer literacy increases as a citizen’s net worth increases. The affluent in our country are more likely to vote than those who do not possess basic computer skills. More Republicans have these skills than do Democrats.
So Democrats had better start making plans to provide assistance to those who do not have computers at their disposal. We need a grassroots coast-to-coast blitz to register everyone and provide them with the means to vote. Mobile computer stations with handicap access will be necessary to reach all shut-ins.
In the Covid 19 election, the voting booth must be brought to the voter.
This is a golden opportunity to create the largest turnout ever recorded. Do nothing and Trump will win handily.
Joe Randazzo
South Burlington