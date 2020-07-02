With the primary elections scheduled for August 11, I would like to share a few thoughts.
I believe in the concept of a citizen’s Legislature. I think it healthy for the Legislature to have a diverse composition of personalities, experiences, and opinions. Accordingly, change in its membership is essential.
I recently read a column by one of our political pundits that discussed the upcoming race for Chittenden County Senate. He suggested this was an unusual year, because with two incumbents running for higher office, there were two open seats.
In fact, all six seats are up for re-election.
We are fortunate that, in addition to the four incumbents, we have nine Democrats and two Republicans running for a seat in the Senate.
I encourage voters to look closely at all the candidates. Some have represented us for a long time, some have previously served in elective positions, some are new to politics. All have a wealth of experience that would benefit the Senate.
Please vote your conscience, but please vote.
Bob Walsh
South Burlington
