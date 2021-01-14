To the Editor:
I was very pleased to read Ray Gonda’s thoughtful guest perspective in your Jan. 7, edition (“Build houses or protect nature”), as it really resonated well with me, and some of my friends and neighbors here in South Burlington.
And no, none of them work in the real estate industry.
However, we do pay property taxes here in South Burlington, and we aren’t overly thrilled with the way that the beautiful fields here are now filled with large dirt piles, and port-o-potties pulled up next to our sidewalks and our homes shaking from the blasting.
I actually thought that after the citizens of South Burlington voted to preserve the open spaces that we would be smart about the new housing development that would be allowed.
Sadly, that doesn’t appear to have been the case. Has the definition of “open spaces” been redefined to enable the developers to pigeon-hole more developments? And just what exactly constitutes “affordable housing”?
This term is being bandied about so often that I’m not sure that there even is a working definition.
It certainly can’t be the $400,000-$500,000 that these new homes are being listed for here in South Burlington. Right?
This isn’t just about putting roofs over people’s heads. It’s about putting roofs over well to do people’s heads. Let’s be honest! Good job Ray Gonda, you are not alone in your concerns.
The attacks by the developers are systematic, and their reasoning, fatuous.
Ian Chisholm
South Burlington
