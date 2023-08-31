To the Editor:
I want to give the F-35 pilot who buzzed South Burlington on July 25 a gold star.
It was great. As a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, I hope all F-35 pilots will do it again.
Gorman Hebert
South Burlington
