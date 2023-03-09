To the Editor:
More people and housing in Vermont, are you prepared for the cost?
While we are all aware of the desire for more people in the workforce, and the concomitant need for more affordable and right-sized housing, there are many negative factors that we must not overlook or turn a blind eye toward as we move forward in South Burlington and Vermont. If we do not execute these necessary development steps well, here are just a few of the issues that may cost us dearly in the long run:
1. Greater vehicular traffic will cause more collisions with humans — both pedestrian and bicyclists — and wildlife, will cause an increase in fossil fuels use and will create a need for a more efficient and low-cost public transportation;
2. A larger footprint of houses, apartment buildings, garages and other paved surfaces will speed the runoff of rainfall and result in an increase in road salt and oil into area ponds, streams and Lake Champlain. We can expect more beach closures due to blue-green algae outbreaks and other negative impacts to aquatic life;
3. More people will require greater community facilities be constructed or expanded and staffed, such as drinking water and water treatment plants; recycling, composting and household waste management programs; schools; and police, fire and emergency response and their associated equipment needs;
4. Even a small increase in vandalism, burglary and petty crimes will create a need for more public safety officers and processing facilities at either the state or local level; and
5. An increase in the presence of litter — especially non-biodegradable plastics — adjacent to our highways, walkways, trails, parks and lakeshores will create greater health concerns for humans, pets and wildlife.
Just remember, as we work to provide for a larger population and more safe and affordable housing, there is a greater price for these than first meets the eye. Are you willing to work hard and support local and state initiatives that create a more efficient and sustainable Vermont?
Tim Hess
South Burlington
