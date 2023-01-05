To the Editor:
I have lived in South Burlington for 20 years and the plowing of the streets and the sidewalks sucks. They don’t plow — they smear ice and snow around, yet we pay high taxes for a city service that consistently fails. Our roads and sidewalks around still suck — clumps of ice and snow on the sidewalks, ice still on the roads — it’s time they do the work and not take so many breaks. I see them at Jiffy, just hanging out doing nothing. I lived in Bethlehem, N.Y., and our roads there were always plowed to what taxpayers expected: completely plowed without snow and ice on the roads. The sidewalks were 100 percent free of snow and ice so people could use them instead of walking on the road and taking the risk of being struck by a passing car. I know because I go back to visit three or four times a year.
Scott Miller
South Burlington
