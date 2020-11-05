To the Editor:
I was disappointed and sad to see the very negative tagline on the political ad for Chittenden County senate candidates paid for by Right for Vermont PAC.
It reads “Hopefully you get to read this ad before protesters burn all the papers.” I have never before seen this kind of negative, and destructive, advertising in a Vermont political campaign (except for the week before, when the same group said something along the lines of “...before they steal all the ballots.”
At a time when political divisiveness is such a destructive force in our country, I have been proud of Vermont for the civil and collegial nature of our political campaigns. This ad sets a very different tone, one that I hope does not catch on. It is the antithesis of how we conduct our campaigns.
Perhaps they think this is funny, but this joke falls flat.
Sally Howe
South Burlington
