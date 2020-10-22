To the editor:
I would like to call out the dog whistle racism of an advertisement in your Oct. 15 edition.
Paid for by the “Right for Vermont PAC,” the ad shows photos of six Republican candidates for the Vermont Senate from Chittenden County. In bold print, its primary message states, “Hopefully you get to read this ad before protesters burn all the papers.”
This is an obvious reference to the recent event in which the antiracism protesters occupying Burlington’s Battery Park collected copies of Seven Days and burned them because they were unhappy with that paper’s coverage.
Clearly this was an inexcusable lapse into thuggery, and I have criticized it as such elsewhere. But, for present purposes, what it means is that the ad’s main appeal is to irrational fear of unruly supporters of Black Lives Matter.
It is like the infamous Willie Horton ad used years ago against Michael Dukakis.
The ad evokes a reaction based on fear of violent, disorderly Black people. It is important to note that the Burlington protests were overwhelmingly nonviolent and orderly.
Granted, the stupid episode of newspaper burning feeds the contrary notion, just as it was true that Willie Horton was a murderer.
But of all the things that one might say about the recent Burlington protests and about the issues they raised, to use this isolated incident as the focal point of the ad is to project a distorted picture of what really happened and to sound a dog whistle for that part of the population fixated on a negative stereotype of antiracist activists.
True, one of the candidates pictured on the ad is a Black man. But it is no excuse for racism.
I would hope that all six of the pictured candidates will disassociate themselves from this rancid advertisement and the organization that sponsored it.
Seth Steinzor
South Burlington
