To the Editor:
Recently, due to staffing levels the Burlington Police Department was not in the downtown area during bar closing times when someone was shot, nor were the resources available to respond to a street party at the one that resulted in gunfire.
So, let’s add another concern to the list of tangible reasons to slow down the approval of the Burton Hub and Higher Ground project. Clearly, Burlington’s decision to reduce staffing creates concerns that it will not be able to guarantee police oversight to protect the safety and property of surrounding areas.
Police services will be needed. From June 2018 to May 2019, there were 137 calls for service to the South Burlington police and fire departments from Higher Ground at its current location. Over 90 of these were for directed patrols, motor vehicle complaints, intoxication and disturbance.
Chief of Police Jennifer Morrison, writing to the Burlington Development Review Board on April 17, 2020, said, “The challenge will be that some large events at the new Higher Ground/Mixed Use Hub have the potential to divert Burlington Police Department resources during time when those resources are normally focused on downtown Burlington’s ‘bar closing.’”
These resources are currently non-existent.
The public should know about this issue of policing inadequacy. The neighbors in both Burlington and South Burlington should not have to worry about their privacy, property and peace of mind. The people of South Burlington should not bear the costs of extra policing and potential harm to the Red Rocks Park Natural Area.
Mark Furnari
South Burlington
