Matt will serve our community well and will be an open-minded member of the council for our special city.
A VOTE for Matt is a VOTE to benefit us all.
Joan Chittenden Nadeau
South Burlington
If South Burlingtonians select challenger Matt Cota over Meaghan Emery, all five City Councilors will live south of the I-189 and I-89 interstate.
A nearly lifelong South Burlington resident (my family moved to town in 1985), I’m stunned by much of the vitriol that’s surrounded city politics the last few years. As campaigns and issues have become more ideological, we’ve seemingly become less tolerant of people with opposing viewpoints, and allergic to any form of compromise. We’re increasingly willing to do whatever it takes to push …
I am writing to ask fellow citizens to vote for the re-election of Meaghan Emery to the City Council.
Reading the “Pre-Bond Design For New Middle/High School Plans, Oct.24” and other related articles raises many questions. The district hired Dore & Wittier Architectural and Management Firm for $99,000 to develop numerous proposals. The board has proposed Option 8 (the most expensive option) which proposes a new middle/high school to be constructed at the far end of the current track. T…