To the Editor:
I am supporting and voting for Andrew Chalnick and Paul Engels for city council. I know both personally, have worked with them and have watched them actively demonstrate their commitment to South Burlington by volunteering on numerous city committees and projects.
Engels and I were elected to the council at the same time, and he was a close ally on the council in efforts to save the city’s open lands and to oppose the basing of the F-35 at the airport. Chalnick and I worked together in grassroots citizen groups to save South Burlington’s natural resource lands and address the climate crisis.
I make voting decisions, in large part, based on the candidate’s commitment to stop the destruction of the natural world and take bold and prompt action to confront the climate crisis. There are no more pressing problems facing our city, state, nation and world than these.
I am confident that Chalnick and Engels will promote responsible stewardship of our precious lands, wildlife, birds, meadows and trees. I also know they will work their hardest to ensure that we, our children, and our children’s children will live in a South Burlington which is safe, healthy, inclusive, affordable and kind.
I’m asking you to join me in voting for Andrew Chalnick and Paul Engels. Please vote by absentee ballot or in person on Tuesday, March 7.
Rosanne Greco
South Burlington
