To the Editor:
I am asking you to vote for Sen. Joe Benning, R-Lyndonville, who is a candidate for lieutenant governor.
Benning’s accomplishments can be found on his website, and a review of the bills and resolutions he has sponsored reveal a political philosophy that is fiscally prudent and socially liberal. If you take a moment to talk to him you will find him to be a thoughtful, caring and honest individual.
He has given Vermonters the opportunity to see that for themselves as he has visited every city and town in Vermont, qualifying as a member of Vermont’s 251 Club.
In recent years it has been disquieting to watch many Republicans embrace the extremism that is festering in our country. Benning is not one of them. He is a man of integrity, who is well qualified, having served in the Senate for 12 years. He can be relied upon to do what is best for Vermont.
On Nov. 8, vote for Joe Benning.
Bob Walsh
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.