To the Editor:
Vermont has the opportunity to elect a highly qualified woman as its next attorney general in Charity Clark. We are at a critical moment with so much at stake — reproductive freedom, climate change, increased overdose deaths — and we can vote for experience and meaningful change by electing Clark.
She is a proven leader with eight years of experience in the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. Her record demonstrates leadership in all areas of the office. Vermonters, like me, want to see action from our elected officials, not empty promises. Clark’s priorities are thoughtful, actionable and can be initiated on day one.
Clark will use her voice to fight for lifesaving policies across many issues like substance use, reproductive health, gun control and domestic violence. She will work to protect Vermonters from scams and robocalls.
Clark recognizes that addressing global warming must be a priority, and its impacts will be felt forever. She will stand up to any administration that blocks or challenges forward progress on the issue of global warming.
We need an attorney general who can deploy the full resources of the office to fight for reproductive freedom, hold companies accountable, protect our environment and ensure the privacy of our children. Charity Clark is that leader.
Rachel Foxx
South Burlington
