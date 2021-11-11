To the Editor:

Several people have asked me if I was going to respond to the recent guest perspective column submitted last week by a member of the South Burlington Affordable Housing Committee. I will not. (“Different opinions aren’t divisive, intolerance of them is,” Nov. 4, 2021)

To engage in public sparring serves no purpose toward achieving a much larger and more important long-term goal for the city and usually just serves as fodder for someone looking to personalize things even more.

If a member from the affordable housing committee wishes to continue to defend their position, they can do so. But let me be clear, everything I wrote in my Oct. 28 guest perspective commentary still stands, and I will not defend it with another rebuttal.

I am much more interested in moving forward with those who see the immediate necessity of protecting key parcels of land to help mitigate the climate crisis, and with those on our planning commission and city council who are busy with the hard work to create a true, long-lasting plan to address our environmental crisis and land-use regulations.

John Bossange

South Burlington