To the Editor:

I was disappointed to see that The Other Paper got the facts wrong in a front-page article in the Jan. 20 edition about the proposed budgets for Penny for Paths and the open space fund.

It was falsely reported that the budget for each was increasing “… a little over $190,000.” The fact is that each is increasing by a little over $95,000.

Further, the article states in a standalone paragraph: “And a major hit to local tax bills.” Wrong again. The tax impact of these increases on the average residential home is only $10 each per year and the tax on the average condo will increase by less than $7 each per year. Not what I would call a major hit.

Our shared-use path system is an incredibly valuable, quality-of-life and health amenity for city residents, and the Penny for Open Space is just as valuable. The recreation paths, sidewalks and crosswalks being funded by the Penny for Paths levy are for projects that residents have requested the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee undertake to improve safe transportation, recreation and connections to other neighborhoods, schools, parks, playing fields and businesses. Moreover, the two pennies support the city’s climate change (green and clean) and walkable goals as stated in the city’s comprehensive plan.

I fail to see why The Other Paper tried to sensationalize such a modest increase in taxes.

Bob Britt

South Burlington