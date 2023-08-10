To the Editor:

After reading of the disagreement over a possible bike path in Hubbard Park, I visited the park for the first time. I agree, it’s a spectacular piece of land, with beautiful lake and sunset views, wildflowers and wildlife. (“Hubbard Park bike plan creates ire,” July 27, 2023)

However, it’s also very difficult to navigate, especially given recent rains. The grass paths are rough, wet and muddy. Anyone with a mobility issue would have great difficulty walking these paths. Even someone pushing a baby-carriage would find it quite impossible to use the trails.

A simple paved path, with amenities such as a few park benches, would allow access to all residents, not just those who are able-bodied and willing to slog through the wet areas. This would enhance the park, as well as the neighborhood, and make Hubbard Park a nice alternative to often crowded Overlook Park.

As a South Burlington resident, I wholeheartedly support the proposed improvements to the property.

Richard Thorngren

South Burlington