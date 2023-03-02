To the Editor:
During my eight years on the recreation and parks committee, four of them as chair, I had many occasions to sit in on city council meetings. I was always impressed by how much time and work it takes for the five councilors to do their jobs and by the very great range of responsibilities in their hands.
Knowing that there will be two open seats in this year’s election has made me very interested in seeing who is competing for those seats.
I find it very reassuring that Paul Engels is a candidate. He was a member of the council when I first became chair of the recreation committee in 2012. I remember him as always showing up for those long meetings and being well prepared. He was always a respectful listener to others with points of view that he did not always agree with.
At about that time the council instituted interim zoning to pause development and give intense study to several issues that deeply affect development in South Burlington. Each member of the council was assigned to lead the work of one of the study committees. In addition to committees to study affordable housing, sustainable agriculture and the conservation of open space, there was one to craft form-based code, which was Engels’s specialty and the committee he chaired.
I attended a couple meetings of the Form-Based Code Task Force and marveled at how he and the other members retained clarity amid all the complex possibilities for zoning changes in what was destined to become our new downtown.
Engels has proven repeatedly that he can and will do the work necessary to help us move forward as a community with multiple and often competing needs that must be reconciled and balanced. Let’s elect him to the city council and put him back to work.
Glenn Sproul
South Burlington
