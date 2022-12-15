To the Editor:

Responding to South Burlington City Council voting down charter change for heating, in my opinion Matt Cota is the smartest person in the room. (“South Burlington City Council votes down charter change for heating,” Dec. 8, 2022)

He understands the technical problems and hardship that this charter change would bring to our community. Is there no one on the Climate Action Task Force that understands how a heat pump works and what it takes to maintain and service one?

I have been in this industry as a technician, wholesaler and heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration instructor for nearly 50 years in this state. The industry is not ready or prepared in equipment or technicians to become the only source of heating in Vermont.

Gary Ducharme

South Burlington