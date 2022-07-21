To the Editor:
Voices of the Environment is a grassroots group of Chittenden County residents concerned about the world that we are leaving to future generations. Our mission is to advocate for policies, actions and candidates that will help mitigate climate change and protect the environment. VOTE sent each of the candidates in the Chittenden Southeast District Senate race a set of questions. Each of the candidates responded and we have reviewed the responses.
Sen. Tom Chittenden requested that Voices of the Environment not consider him for endorsement, and we will, of course, respect that request. We would like, though, to compare his responses and record with that of the candidates we have endorsed.
Like the other candidates, Chittenden is in favor of a price on carbon and voted in favor of the clean heat standard. These measures are both critical to addressing the climate crisis in Vermont and we are pleased with his stand in this regard.
However, he was against the version of a bill to amend Act 250 that would have provided much needed improvements to Vermont’s environmental protection regulation. This version of the bill had the support of the Vermont Natural Resources Council, Audubon Vermont, the Vermont Land Trust and the Nature Conservancy.
He also voted against expanding Vermont’s bottle bill. This bill would have kept an estimated 100 million more bottles and cans out of Vermont’s landfills and off our roadsides every year. According to the Vermont Public Interest Group, the bill would also save nearly 16,100 metric tons of greenhouse gases annually and shift costs from consumers to producers.
As a South Burlington city councilor, he consistently voted against enacting interim zoning in South Burlington, which was an effort to assess methods for South Burlington to better protect its open space. He also disagreed with and voted against critically important environmental protections unanimously approved by the planning commission.
We would like to help voters understand the positions of the current candidates in the upcoming election and have posted all the questions and responses from the candidates in the Chittenden Southeast District Senate race at our website.
Beth Zigmund
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.