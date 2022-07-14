To the Editor:
I am writing on behalf of my candidate for secretary of state, Chris Winters. Winters has served as deputy secretary of state for seven years, and he has worked for 25 years in various roles within the office.
Just for the record, I am for Winters, not against the other candidates. That support is based on my experience with him during my six years on House Committee on Government Operations as well as my four years on appropriations. He has been immersed in virtually every aspect of the work for which the secretary of state is responsible.
It is Winters who delivered each time on every single issue before the Legislature related to voting rights, transparency and ethics issues, professional regulation, creation of the one-stop business registration portal, and so on and so forth. I feel very strongly that the person who has done the work should have the job, and I am so grateful that he is willing to go for it.
I hope that you will consider joining me in voting for Chris Winters.
Maida Townsend
South Burlington
