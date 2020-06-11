When I read the national news, I feel that times are tough for civil-rights-loving Americans who want leadership and hope for the future.

When I read today’s edition of The Other Paper (June 4, 2020), I am reminded of our community’s strength.

Chief Burke’s op-ed on SBPD’s commitment to just and civil law enforcement, informed by our country’s history of racism and inequality, is timely indeed. I’ve had the honor of speaking with Chief Burke on a couple of occasions and find him a decent, intelligent man. The SBPD officers I know are dedicated to their jobs and respectful in their interactions with the public. Thank you, SBPD.

Reading through the list of SBHS students’ academic achievements provides an index to the excellence of our community’s youth. I’ve had the honor of knowing some of those students, and working with their excellent faculty and staff, and I find them all to be intelligent, dedicated, creative, and inspiring human beings. Thank you, SBHS.

Our community’s strength is in the institutions ensuring the safety and education of all South Burlingtonians. We can hold our heads high knowing that we have the best and brightest in both the SBPD and at SBHS.

Lee Freeman

South Burlington

