To the Editor:

Last week’s edition of the Other Paper published a letter by Sheldon Katz (“Clean Heat standard is just more snake oil,” May 26, 2022).

The letter is filled with dangerous misinformation and falsehoods about the climate crisis. As most understand, there is an urgent need to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions — mostly carbon dioxide — to avoid a catastrophic future.

On our present course, coral reefs will disappear, cities will flood, bread baskets that feed the world will shrivel under withering drought, ecosystems will fail. In short, our children will suffer tremendous loss. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — an organization that gathers the leading scientists from 195 countries — bluntly states that “climate change is a threat to human well-being and planetary health. Any further delay in concerted anticipatory global action on adaptation and mitigation will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.”

While not all letters can be fact checked, I would implore The Other Paper to exercise editorial discretion when printing false information that impacts the fate of everything.

Andrew Chalnick

Vice-chair, South Burlington Climate Action Task Force

Member, South Burlington Planning Commission