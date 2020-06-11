I am writing to express my opposition to voting by mail in the upcoming elections. I believe this creates a real danger for voter harvesting and fraud.
To those who say there is “no evidence” of voter fraud in Vermont, I give you exhibit A, the town of Victory: http://ethanallen.org/local-vermont-elections-effected-by-fraudulent-votes.
It has also been noted that voter checklists have many names of people who have died or have moved away. The danger for fraud here is very real.
To those who have concerns about Covid-19 or any other health concerns, they can request a ballot from their town office. I went to the polls to vote on the school budget and I felt perfectly safe. I was wearing a mask, I keep my distance from others, and there were barriers up to prevent the risk of infection.
Please contact your legislators and tell them to oppose mail in voting in the upcoming election.
Dan Treat
South Burlington