Within a very few weeks this past month, South Burlington residents have been faced with some tremendous issues regarding the education of our children.
First, we were asked to consider spending $209 million to destroy our existing middle and high schools and build in their place an entirely new campus. This plan was resoundingly rejected by the citizens of South Burlington.
Shortly after, the coronavirus pandemic prompted Governor Scott to close all schools, initially for a short time, and then for the remainder of the school year. This closure has forced the very able and talented faculty of our schools to re-think and re-examine how they deliver the content of their classes to their students as they scramble to embrace and use “distance learning.”
Perhaps this hiatus from “business as usual” in the delivery of education might provide us all the opportunity to re-consider how we want to educate our children moving forward.
Some questions we might consider could include the following: Is “distance learning” sufficient to adequately prepare students for their adult lives? Are traditional models of schools and schooling becoming obsolete? Is it necessary to bring all students to one location at the same time to assure quality education? Could appropriate education be delivered by some combination of distance learning and traditional schooling?
I do not purport to know the answer to any of these questions, or the myriad of other questions that spring to mind. Right now, teachers and administrators are properly focused on dealing with the current situation. But, once the crisis has passed, I hope that the school board, administration and faculty of South Burlington take a long hard look at what went right and what went wrong during this period when they were unable to be physically present with their students every day.
By gleaning the “best” from our current experience, we may find that what we had thought was the “best” way for the district to go into the future was actually headed into the past … or not.
Philip Soltau
South Burlington