To the Editor:
I am surprised and disappointed that you chose to publish two letters to the editor in the June 8 issue expressing very negative views about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and Vermont public education in general (“Test scores down, education costs up” and “Glad to no longer pay SoBu taxes”).
Neither one complies with the guidelines for submission of such letters, which state that “all points should be supported by facts.”
“Test Scores…” contains many assertions, and no factual support regarding educational costs or outcomes anywhere, let alone in South Burlington or Vermont as a whole (it is unclear which is the subject of the author’s complaints).
Furthermore, contrary to his apparent assumptions, DEI is not a subject of instruction and grades and homework have not been “eliminated.” A reference to the “infusion of illegal migrant children” is both offensive and untethered to any substantive point, but references to Democratic and Republican political actors suggest that the actual basis for the letter is partisan dissatisfaction.
Similarly, the other author moved out of state prior to the hiring of a director for DEI in South Burlington schools, so that action could not have been the reason for his move.
Furthermore, I can’t resist noting that according to the National Center for Educational Statistics, in FY 2020 the taxpayers of Florida paid over 66 times more interest on school debt than those in Vermont, and according to the most recent US News rankings Vermont K-12 public education is ranked number four versus Florida’s 14. It is best to look at educational expenditures in context before characterizing them as “stupidity.”
There are legitimate issues for discussion regarding public education, but let’s tie our comments to the facts and not use pejorative terms.
Therese Kurtze
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.