For the second time in approximately 10 years, South Burlington recently adopted Interim Zoning to address “development related concerns.”
It’s not the intent of this note to argue the propriety of our current IZ. I just want to introduce a thought or two about how we can use this moment in time as wisely as possible to address our current and future land use/open space and housing/development needs.
I’m feeling these two agendas are EQUALLY IMPORTANT! They’re symbiotic! What we do to one impacts the other, and vice versa. If you allow this thought to have merit, it follows that any action we take to regulate one should take into consideration the impact on the other.
How can this “consideration” be provided? For starters, I’d like to encourage our city council to discuss and hopefully support the idea that these two agendas are equally important. If this is “pronounced,” our actions will be guided by this premise. Our current IZ established Open Space and Transfer of Development Rights Committees, and commissioned studies to do cost benefit analysis on open space vs. development. I feel the same energy should be devoted to assessing our current and future housing needs. If done, the results can provide a foundation for collaboration between open space and housing stakeholders.
Until now, I don’t feel this has been done. It’s absolutely critical that it is. We should be looking 20 to 50 years into the future. We should recognize that South Burlington is a part of something larger, and that our actions impact others. This thought is consistent with how any environmentalist would express it. We just can’t “do our own thing” without considering how it impacts those around us. It’s selfish to do so!
Challenges sound ominous. Opportunities sound exciting! We really do have a great opportunity right now to shape the future responsibly, and to provide “equity” to both the open space and housing agendas. To insure a bright and sustainable future, we need to do so. Let’s work together to achieve the best outcomes possible!
Michael Simoneau
South Burlington