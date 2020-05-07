You, the leaders and people we have entrusted with running our City, must continue to stay positive and productive. You have chosen to lead, whether it is as the City Manager, Chair of the City Council, Police Chief, Fire Chief, City Clerk, Chair of the Planning Commission, or Chair of the Development Review Board. You must remain resilient and hopeful. You must help our City be ready to pivot to help our residents with strategies for working smarter and faster in uncertain, and rapidly changing and primarily virtual workplaces.
The residents of South Burlington who have not lost their jobs, now more than ever are enjoying what South Burlington has to offer. We will continue to work from home, while we care for our children, relatives, pets and homes. You must make it worth our decision to stay and work remotely.
This is not the time for the gears of our government to grind to a halt. Our City, our State, our Nation have to be prepared to support economic recovery. For those of us who are still working, we need your help – we have to have certainty that the clients we are working with will have homes, roads, Fire and Police Departments that have continued to function well in anticipation of our businesses reopening.
It is far past time to emerge from the “shock” stage of COVID-19. You cannot wallow in the worry and catastrophic thinking phase. It is time for the mental strength, grit, resilience, planning and adapting for the “new” normal. Think about our residents who are out of work. Think about our furloughed City employees, all probably struggling with the ridiculously broken State unemployment benefits system. They do not deserve anyone thinking about shutting down the ongoing planning and decision making processes of our City Government. They have endured enough, South Burlington is better than that.
If the work you were doing the day you started to work remotely was important, it is even more important now. Do not walk away. Keep up your work, your community needs you now more than ever.
Pam Mackenzie
South Burlington