To the Editor:

Reading GOP chair Deb Billado’s smug and sanctimonious letter regarding vaccine passports, I can’t help but wonder if the GOP advocating for privacy and choice on that front also supports such values when it comes to a woman’s right to choose, abortion etc.? (Letter to the editor, “Vermont Republican Party opposes vaccine passports,” July 22, 2021)

Most likely, the position she claims the party espouses is simply more evidence of situational ethics currently running rampant within its ranks.

Doug Collette

South Burlington