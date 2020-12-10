To the Editor:
I have been a resident of Queen City Park for over 30 years and, like my friends, Laura Waters and Laurie Smith, I would like to have a music venue and restaurants within walking distance of my home. I would, however, like a development to be of a scale that’s appropriate for the neighborhoods that surround the Burton property.
The probable noise and traffic safety issues should not be taken lightly but possible carcinogens reaching my water source is now a preeminent concern.
It is disingenuous and insulting to imply that people such as Laurie and Laura must have ulterior motives to want assurance that the water for Queen City Park will not be polluted by a preventable outside source.
While the potential danger of the contaminants from the General Dynamics plant was uncovered as a part the CRZ investigation, the safety of the Queen City Park well as well as the nearby Potash Brook and Shelburne Bay where most SB water is drawn, is very personal and deserves to be seen and evaluated separately from the other quality of life issues. If protecting my water makes me a NIMBY (“not in my backyard”), then I’ll wear that implied insult label proudly.
If, as stated by Justin Worthley, “Burton is a company of unyielding commitment around environmental responsibility,” he/they should welcome a thorough investigation by the State regarding the possibility of contaminants seeping from their property towards who knows where. Instead, Burton’s spokesman, who recently stated, incorrectly, as fact that “There are no wells (in the vicinity of Burton), is acting like our soon to be departed President, in trying to tear down anyone who dares raise valid questions that might stand in the way of the business interests of the company and, in this case, the cities of Burlington and South Burlington.
As I said recently, somewhat simplistically, to my friends, “They (Burton) can’t say that there is no threat to QCP water and I can’t say with reasonable surety that contaminants are not heading our way.” The partisans should welcome a more objective evaluation by the state.
So, get on board Justin, and instead of trying to tear down the messengers, welcome the State’s proposed evaluation of the potential dangers of the contaminants on Burton’s property, and work with those who would like to have a concert and restaurant venue that could be an integral part of a neighborhood instead of an intrusive potential poisoner.
Jed Lowy
South Burlington
