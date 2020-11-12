To the Editor:
Burlington’s Development Review Board turned a blind eye to the safety of bikers and walkers when they unanimously approved Burton’s conditional use permit without requiring necessary traffic infrastructure or alternative transportation such as offsite busing.
Burton plans to build a 1,500 person/500 vehicle concert venue, initially estimating 125 concerts per year. Burton once said their “hub” will be “the likes of Ben and Jerry’s in Waterbury.” The problem is, this proposed site abuts two quiet neighborhood streets (including a one lane bridge) that lack what is needed for safe passage of neighbors and patrons.
Burlington chose profits over people. Neither the DRB’s deliberations nor the conditions considered building sidewalks, crosswalks or bike lanes, because they knew they lacked funding. Rather than wait until safety measures were in place, they approved Burton’s permit without stipulations. This is a slap in the face to the Bike/Walk BTV plan, those choosing human powered modes of transportation, and 500 households who travel these two streets to and from home.
This enormous concert venue should not open until Burlington builds infrastructure necessary for safe travel and requires busing from major arteries. These requirements would alleviate congestion, deter pre/post-concert neighborhood loitering (reducing police presence and resident’s disruption), and encourage bicycling and walking, something Burlington is supposed to be committed to.
We do not want a train wreck here — construction of infrastructure in accordance with the city’s goals and principles is the right thing to do.
Wendy Bratt
South Burlington
Citizens for Responsible Zoning
