To the Editor:

In a March 24 letter to the editor, Andrew Chalnick urged senators to pass a climate package and urged support for congressional action for the Build Back Better bill (“Urge your senators to pass climate package,” The Other Paper)

He said that climate change is a threat to human well-being and serious action is needed to reduce carbon emissions. Missing from the long list of clean energy sources that he listed is nuclear power.

The long-delayed Build Back Better bill does include proposed funding for nuclear power, including a new production tax credit for operation of nuclear power plants, funding for the availability of fuel for advanced reactors, and funding for research for fusion energy. This is a start, but it is not enough.

For far too long, nuclear power has been ignored or missed by politicians and others when discussing climate solutions.

The United States and other countries have numerous companies developing the next generation of nuclear power technology, primarily small modular reactors. Advanced nuclear power and these small reactors need to be an integral part of the climate change solution, along with renewables, such as solar, wind and geothermal.

The ability of nuclear reactors to provide energy storage and reliable energy all day is critical to a reliable electricity grid that will rely on no-carbon energy sources. Nuclear power is an essential resource for the large-scale replacement of fossil fuels.

The time has come to challenge the old assumptions about nuclear power and recognize that the nuclear power systems have a vital role in deep decarbonization. It is well past time for environmentalists and those who support climate change solutions to enthusiastically support nuclear power as part of a new clean energy future.

Steve Comeau

South Burlington