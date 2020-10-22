To the editor:
I am a New Yorker born and raised, the only reason I came to Vermont is my father moved us up here. Being from Capitol district of New York there are lots more things to do. As look around this state and idiots that run the state government, I think ‘my god what a joke.’ I hear all the time, ‘Vermont sucks no jobs.’ No life and tax to death.
Scott Miller
South Burlington
