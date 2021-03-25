To the Editor:
I am seeing more frequent use of “So Bu” as the shorthand designation for my city. I’m not crazy about this adopted nickname but it got me thinking about extending it throughout the region. If it’s good enough for So Bu, let’s give other communities a chance to be creative along with us. How about:
Bu
Willis
Hines
Colch
Es Junc
Milt
Rich
Jeri
Hunti
If Mont, Rut, Bratt and Benn want to join us too, let’s go statewide!
If half a word is enough, why waste time with the full version?
Paul Ugalde
South Burlington
