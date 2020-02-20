1. The latest-available USDOE/VTAOE data show the district already spends 40.17% per-pupil more than the national average, which includes building and interest costs. Studies show higher per-pupil spending does not result in better student performance.
2. The board blames the 11% tax hike on external factors and insists it can’t control the budget. “Mr. Can’t is dead. I buried him,” Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recalls his grandfather telling him. The board should learn that lesson.
3. If the bond and budget are approved, your home’s value instantly drops roughly 14.28%, and 10.89% for the bond alone (based on current mortgage rates). Homebuyers have housing budgets to pay the total of a mortgage payment and taxes. Higher taxes leave less for mortgage payments and translate into lower home prices. The board admits it has no idea if the new building will offset the decline.
4. As your home ages, do you tear it down and build a new bigger one with all the bells and whistles beyond your means? I didn’t think so.
5. The board says the existing buildings need millions in repairs. Somehow the board has managed to spend 40.17% above the national average while neglecting district buildings. Don’t reward irresponsible management.
6. The board admits that it hasn’t investigated private funding. Rice Memorial, the city’s other high school, has a building older than SBHS’s. Rice recently updated its building, raising all the money privately. The board can just raise your taxes unless you say no.
7. Speaking of Rice and other alternatives, many South Burlington families tighten their belts every year to pay tuition because district schools don’t provide a good fit for them. These families also deserve the education that is best for their children. These proposed tax hikes will make it even more financially painful if not impossible for families to exercise this option.
8. Board members say the new school is needed because Tuttle students have to cross the parking lot for band practice. My kids, no tougher than others, somehow survived these treks. Hardship, to the extent this is one, builds grit and character, two important traits for success in life.
9. Anyone who has visited Tuttle and SBHS would be hard pressed to conclude that the buildings are inadequate and should be razed. Many outstanding schools thrive in buildings not nearly as accommodating.
What are your reasons for voting no on both?
Sheldon M. Katz
South Burlington