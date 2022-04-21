To the Editor:
A popular link between Williston Road and White Street has two new stop signs in place. This traffic-slowing measure may protect our neighborhood from those just quickly passing through to avoid busier arteries.
Previously, these two intersections had neither stop nor yield signs. Residents walking the area with strollers and dogs can attest to nonresidents cutting through to travel quickly, with insufficient regard for children, bikes and occasional elder folks who might be out and about.
With an odd bit of sidewalk on Helen Avenue toward the cul-de-sac only — why there, I wonder, since it is a dead end — walkers must share the road.
I’m not sure how this decision came about, but it is welcome.
Jan Hughes
South Burlington
