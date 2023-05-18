To the Editor:
During the week week of April 17-21 neighbors individually spent up to 40 hours each in the Vermont Superior Court’s environmental division. The reason? The Citizens for Responsible Zoning was challenging the operating permits issued to Burton Snowboards to operate a 1,500-seat venue for Higher Ground on its property on Queen City Park Road in Burlington.
Our group’s concern is that the impact on South Burlington resources will be significant, and the inadequacy of permit conditions put in place to protect the neighborhoods from noise and traffic.
The noise and traffic engineering studies are based upon modeling that may prove to be unrealistic when applied to real life. The parking lots have a capacity of 426 cars, yet Burton’s own traffic study shows that there will be a minimum of 500 cars for a sold-out show. The proposed venue has 1,500 seats.
When you include the 100 or more people, bar, security, tech, talent as well as Talent Skate Park it becomes a situation where parking is only adequate if all arrivals have three or four people per car. The traffic engineer stated in court that the parking is inadequate by 100 cars. They went on to say that the overflow parking will be the responsibility of the cities of Burlington and South Burlington.
Noise engineers could not conclusively state that bass frequencies will not travel into nearby homes on Central and Maple Avenues, Arthur Court and Redrock condos. When questioned in court, Burton and their representatives said that they would not accept a permit condition that stated they would be in violation of their permits if bass sounds impacted neighbors or if overflow cars were parking in the neighborhoods.
How does this affect South Burlington? From June 2018 to June 2019 — pre-COVID-19, a year with a full concert schedule — South Burlington’s fire and police departments responded to 137 calls to Higher Ground on Williston Road. Overflow parking at Red Rocks Park will bring litter as well as other impacts on this natural area.
In documents presented during the permit application process, Burlington police chief Jon Murad specifically said, “The BPD offers it’s unconditional support of Burton’s conditional use application.” A recent article in Seven Days suggests the police staffing is not adequate to police Church Street. How will they patrol or respond to Burton at 2 a.m.? Their unconditional support is likely to only be on paper.
At the current Higher Ground in South Burlington, the tax revenue from the venue ameliorates some of the community impacts. At the proposed location in Burlington’s South End there will be continued impact on South Burlington resources. Hundreds of cars exiting to Queen City Park Road and the intersection at Shelburne Road in the early morning will demand attention. Noise from people going to cars parked both on and off site will disturb neighbors as will bass sounds from the venue.
Your neighbors in the southwest quadrant are looking for both community and municipal support with our concerns over this development.
Wendy Bratt
Doug Goodman
Michael Turner
Central Avenue residents
South Burlington
