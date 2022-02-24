To the Editor:
I’m voting for Chris Trombly and Linda Bailey for South Burlington City County. I applaud their courage to step forward to serve on the council and for their reasons for running.
To achieve our climate goals, we need to allow for housing that serves the entire socioeconomic spectrum in the city just south of Burlington — our regional employment center. The recent rules put in place by the majority of councilors makes South Burlington less accessible, less affordable and less inclusive. These recently adopted rules will only push housing developments further into our countryside, fragmenting our rural neighbors’ land blocks.
I want city councilors who see the environmental and socio-economic benefit of mixing housing types throughout our city and that want solutions that address both the climate and housing affordability crisis in Vermont. That is why I encourage you to vote for Chris Trombly and Linda Bailey.
Kimberly Chittenden
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.