To the Editor:
We are writing to tell the story of how a few neighbors, with the help of many other South Burlington concerned citizens, were able to save acres of pristine open land (with meadows, forests and streams) from a mammoth housing development.
In July of 2018, the South Burlington Development Review Board (DRB) began consideration of a proposed 164-unit housing development on the southwest corner of Dorset Street and Nowland Farm Rd that had ironically been named “Dorset Meadows”. This development would have destroyed the meadows on the site.
Neighbors spoke up in opposition. Initially we were told by the DRB to take our concerns to another city committee. One DRB board member told us “You are in the wrong forum,” and “this could be cathartic for you ... but it is futile.”
Nonetheless, we did not give up as perhaps some expected, and the undersigned hired an attorney to oppose the development. Two years later we are celebrating that the housing development has been abandoned and the critical natural resources that would have been destroyed by this development will be conserved in perpetuity.
How did this happen? It was because people who cared about saving the environment got organized, informed and energized. We reached out to residents across the city for support, did research into city and state documents, and attended every city meeting and hearing that dealt with the housing project. We never gave up our efforts - including filing a lawsuit - to oppose the project, even though our arguments and efforts met with continued resistance during the proceedings.
One of the key facts we learned was that much of the housing development was slated to be built on riparian areas designated for protection in the City’s Comprehensive Plan. Together with our formidable attorney Daniel Seff (who we thank immensely!), we and other concerned residents pressed this point at each DRB hearing. To their credit, the DRB eventually — and unanimously — rejected the project based on an insufficient plan to protect the riparian area and the natural resources associated with it. Board members made this decision despite the fact that city staff failed to highlight to the DRB the importance of the riparian areas on the site. It was the residents who informed the DRB what official city documents stated about this land.
A few months after the DRB voted against the Dorset Meadows housing development, and with ongoing legal challenges to the project, the developer agreed to sell two of the three parcels of land to some of the neighbors. The third parcel is now currently listed for sale.
We are sharing this information in the hope that our efforts and success will provide information, inspiration and emotional support to other folks challenging over-development around the City. The threat of destruction to natural resources is ongoing in South Burlington. But, without a doubt, neighbors can make a difference! If residents stay involved and make their voices heard, we can effect change and save our environment.
Right now, the South Burlington Planning Commission is working on updating our land development regulations. The updated regulations will either preserve or allow for the destruction of the rest of the rural and open lands in South Burlington.
The involvement of concerned citizens in the development of these regulations can make the difference as to whether we save or lose our irreplaceable natural resources.
Robert Brinckerhoff
Andrew Chalnick
Rosanne Greco
Louise Hammond
Higley Harmon
Kathy Hays
William Hays
Noah Hyman
Claudia Miller
Dunia Partilo
Steven Partilo
Darrilyn Peters
