To the Editor:
I am writing to support the South Burlington City Council’s vote to pave the existing bike and walking path in Hubbard Park. I live adjacent to the park, so I am a very interested home owner.
Hubbard Park has some of the most scenic areas in the city. The views of Lake Champlain are spectacular, and the sunsets can be so beautiful.
Because this park is so unique, I think it should be made accessible to all South Burlington residents — young, old, in between and those of us who have some difficulty walking on grass and hard gravel paths.
I do not think the park should cluttered with structures and play areas. However, I do support placing some benches along the path so that people can sit and enjoy the views. The benches can simply sit on the grass beside the path; no added enhancement is needed.
Any paths off the main path should be kept to a minimum and remain grass. Parking lot should be kept to a minimum — maybe 6 or 8 vehicles. Any lighting for the parking area should be low level lighting with some shielding for the adjacent housing.
John Stewart
South Burlington
