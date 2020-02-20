When my two daughters were young, one of the life lessons my wife and I needed to teach them was the difference between “needs” and “wants.” After having carefully reviewed all of the on-line presentations of the school board in regard to the proposal to destroy Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School and South Burlington High School and replace them with a new 209.6 million dollar facility, I feel much the same way. There is much to like about the proposal. It satisfies many needs – but I believe it goes far beyond that which is needed in an attempt to satisfy many “wants” as well.
Make no mistake. South Burlington has a wonderful school system because there are many living in South Burlington who, like myself, have been strong supporters of our schools for many years. Since moving into South Burlington in 1983, I have voted in favor of every budget presented by the school board, in spite of the fact that I have strongly disagreed with the school board’s foolish and unnecessary imposition of contracts and that I have equally disagreed with what I perceive to have been unnecessary strikes by the Teachers’ Association. When last called on to raise taxes to improve the three elementary schools back in the 90s, I voted in favor of that as well.
Sadly, however, I cannot support this proposal, and will vote against it. At 209.6 million dollars, it is too expensive, and the tax impact is just too much. It will harm those on fixed incomes most of all, causing their property taxes, whether receiving income sensitivity or not, to rise at a rate far faster than their Social Security checks.
South Burlington needs great schools. But, I believe, this proposal is more wants than needs.
Philip Soltau
South Burlington