To the Editor:
I took a very disheartening walk on March 13.
I walked on the sidewalk on busy Hinesburg Road and saw that the wastewater pump station just south of Deane Street, which had been defaced with graffiti numerous times during the pandemic and that an artist painted last summer. This pump was again tagged on Sunday, March 12, or the wee hours of the morning of March 13.
Graffiti, although always defacement, can have an artistic element. This particular graffito, however, has none. It is pure defacement. The newly repaired brick building, unpainted, was a tempting canvas for someone bent on destruction.
In continuing my walk, I noted that just a bit farther south — just north of the Jiffy Mart on the corner of Kennedy Drive and Hinesburg Road — there was a used hypodermic needle. It was in the middle of the sidewalk when we passed, and my husband kicked it into the snow between the sidewalk and the street. We would have disposed of it, but we had no way to safely handle it.
I have a great deal of compassion for anyone suffering from opioid use, but I can’t be anything but upset when I see a used hypodermic needle on a sidewalk used so frequently by children, teens and pets. What’s more, I doubt very much the needle was used where we found it. It was likely tossed from a passing car.
Green Up Day is not very far in the future, and we regularly green up on Hinesburg Road with our 11-year-old daughter. I know she’s used to seeing the refuse of the winter, but these two examples seem part of even larger issues that harm our beloved South Burlington environment.
Elaine Cissi
South Burlington
