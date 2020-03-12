On Town Meeting Day, voters in South Burlington rejected the school capital and operating budget proposals. The capital budget proposal was north of $209 million dollars and over 30 years was projected to cost $345 million.
The operating budget proposal was north of an increase of nine percent over last year.
In making budgets that taxpayers must pay for, policy makers must consider not only need, but costs as well.
This doesn’t seem to be the case with the South Burlington policy makers. By comparison, the governor’s 2020 budget proposal calls for two percent over last year’s spending. The current SSI cost of living increase is 1.6 percent over last year.
These budget tasks are complicated. In some budget increases, when additional revenues are factored into the equation, the burden to taxpayers can actually be less than the projected net increase. If that’s the case, taxpayers should be informed and budgets from policy makers would pass more easily.
In this case, policy makers seem be out of touch with the realities of what taxpayers can support in the important area of educating our children.
More work needs to be done by the school board when it makes modifications to both budgets to convince the taxpayers that affordability was considered as an equally compelling factor along with need in their thinking.
Joe Patrissi
South Burlington