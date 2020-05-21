Somebody wandered off with our quarterback center practice net – they even took the pipes. It is 9-feet by 8-feet, galvanized iron frame. It’s made of black nylon netting, has six pockets that are big like a fishing net.
I checked with the town first, they did not take it. I’d guess whoever did probably had a truck because you can’t put 9-foot pipes sticking out a of car. I believe it’s going to show up if everybody keeps their eyes out for it.
This net cost $500 to build and the man who built it is not alive anymore, so it’d be good to get it back. That net helped a lot of boys get into college.
You can reach me at 863 5134. Thanks.
Rene LaBerge
South Burlington Dolphins